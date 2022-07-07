Jho Maraguinot joins Akari after stint with BaliPure

JHO Maraguinot is the latest player to sign with Akari ahead of its PVL debut in October.

The team welcomed Maraguinot on Thursday, the second player to be signed by the Power Chargers after ex-La Salle setter Michelle Cobb just two days back.

Maraguinot suited up for Sta Lucia in the Philippine Superliga before joining Perlas Spikers in the 2021 PVL bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Maraguinot last played for Balipure in the Open Conference early this year where it finished dead-last in the nine-team field.

Akari is set to debut in the season-ending Reinforced Conference. Jillian Velasco

