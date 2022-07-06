La Salle's Erika Santos leaves school early to play for PLDT

LA Salle opposite spiker Erika Santos has decided to turn pro and sign with PLDT for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The High Speed Hitters announced the signing on Wednesday.

LOOK:

By turning pro, the 22-year-old will forgo her last three years of eligibility in the UAAP.

Continue reading below ↓

Though Santos played limited minutes in her time with the Lady Spikers, she still had her moments including her nine-point performance off the bench against Far Eastern University last UAAP Season 84.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At PLDT, she joins fellow former Lady Spiker Mika Reyes and will be handled by coach George Pascua.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The High Speed Hitters open their Invitations Conference campaign on July 12 against Chery Tiggo. Jillian Velasco

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.