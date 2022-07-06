Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jul 6
    PVL

    La Salle's Erika Santos leaves school early to play for PLDT

    2 hours ago
    Erika Santos, La Salle, UAAP
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA Salle opposite spiker Erika Santos has decided to turn pro and sign with PLDT for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

    The High Speed Hitters announced the signing on Wednesday.

    LOOK:

    By turning pro, the 22-year-old will forgo her last three years of eligibility in the UAAP.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Though Santos played limited minutes in her time with the Lady Spikers, she still had her moments including her nine-point performance off the bench against Far Eastern University last UAAP Season 84.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      At PLDT, she joins fellow former Lady Spiker Mika Reyes and will be handled by coach George Pascua.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      The High Speed Hitters open their Invitations Conference campaign on July 12 against Chery Tiggo. Jillian Velasco

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again