    PVL

    Jerry Yee fired by Adamson a day after taking on PVL coaching job

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    jerry yee adamson
    PHOTO: uaap

    AFTER a bronze-medal finish in UAAP Season 85, Jerry Yee has been relieved of his coaching duties with the Adamson Lady Falcons.

    READ: Jerry Yee set to coach PVL newcomers Farm Fresh Foxies

    The university announced Yee's termination on Wednesday — just one day after it was announced that he was joining PVL debutants Farm Fresh Foxies as coach.

    LOOK:

    jerry yee adamson announcement of firing

    "We understand his desire to return to the professional league and though it pains us to see him go, he has our complete and sincere support in his new endeavor," the statement read.

    In a now-deleted post from Farm Fresh on Wednesday, Yee cited how he won't need to juggle his responsibilities with three squads (Adamson, Benilde, Farm Fresh) as his new PVL side mainly includes his players at Benilde.

      Although Yee's Lady Falcons tenure was shortlived, Adamson did capture a podium spot in UAAP women's volleyball under his leadership for the first time in nearly a decade.

      PHOTO: uaap

