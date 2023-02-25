Jema Galanza a constant for injury-hit Cool Smashers

JEMA Galanza's heroic performance on Saturday night saved Creamline from another sorry loss in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Jema Galanza continues to step up

With the Cool Smashers plagued with injuries as Alyssa Valdez was ruled out due to a knee procedure and Tots Carlos almost sitting out of the match due to another undisclosed injury, the 2019 Open Conference MVP stepped up just in time to avert back-to-back losses.

After dropping the first set to Chery Tiggo, 17-25, Galanza unleashed offensive charges in all corners and dropped 25 points on 22 attacks, a block, and an ace to snatch the next three sets in favor of the Cool Smashers.

"Kasi itong week talaga, medyo nagka problem talaga kasi may mga iniinda nga," she shared.

"Si Tots ay isa sa main spiker talaga ng Creamline na nawala ng ilang araw so kailangan din talaga mag double time para hindi mahirapan yung buong team," she said after posing high defensive efficiency with 13 digs and 12 receptions.

The win propelled the defending champions to top of the standings once more, breaking a four-way tie with F2 Logistics, PLDT, and Cheri Tiggo who dropped to a 3-2 slate.

Now only two games away from securing a semifinals spot, Galanza refused to stay complacent in their remaining three games.

"Sabi nga ni Coach [Sherwin Meneses], one game at a time talaga. And again, walang madali sa liga natin talagang paghihirapan namin, ng bawat isa, ng buong team yung laro namin," she said as the Cool Smashers yet to take Army-Black Mamba, PLDT and Akari.

There's little rest for the Cool Smashers as they return to action on Tuesday against winless Lady Troopers at PhilSports Arena.