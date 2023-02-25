Creamline rallies from a set down vs Chery Tiggo to get back on track

CREAMLINE recovered from a first-set meltdown and took a bounce-back 17-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Chery Tiggo in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

The win propelled the Cool Smashers to retake the lead in the standings with a 4-1 slate after dropping their previous game in a five-setter against F2 Logistics.

Jema Galanza blasted in the second set and dropped 25 points along with 13 digs and 12 receptions to retake a 2-1 match lead.

Michele Gumabao added offensive firepower in the third and fourth sets to prevent Chery Tiggo from taking the match to a decider, delivering the game with back-to-back crosscourt hits to finish with 17 markers.

Ced Domingo added 16 points while Tots Carlos, who did not play in the first set, came back just in time to add nine points.

"Yung Chery talaga naka prepare para sa amin. medyo nag adjust kami sa first set [kasi] medyo hindi naging maganda yung service-receive namin kaya naapektuhan yung atake namin," head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Meneses also explained the absence of Carlos from the opening set as Rose Vargas started for the Cool Smashers.

"Last game namin, medyo hindi maganda yung pagka landing niya. Kahapon lang siya naka-training talaga pero andon namans iya sa mga activity niya sa strengthening. Tinignan lang muna namin yung situation," he explained.

Crossover star Mylene Paat had another 'off-game' performance with a silent 10-point output as EJ Laure and Shaya Adordor rallied Chery Tiggo with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

