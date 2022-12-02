Jeanette Panaga thrilled to showcase solid defense in front of mom

CREAMLINE is now a step closer to capping the 2022 Premier Volleyball League with another podium finish, and it would not be possible without Jeanette Panaga's impenetrable defense at the net.

Not only did Panaga singlehandedly match Chery Tiggo's total block output in their Game 1 battle for bronze on Thursday, but she also tied Roselyn Doria's record for most blocks in a game this season at nine.

And the 28-year-old middle blocker would not be able to do this without the special person present among the 2,965 spectators at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Jeanette Panaga on mom in attendance

"Sobrang na-inspire ako and sobrang happy ako na pumunta siya dito sa game," Panaga said as her mother watched live from the sidelines.

"Sabi ko 'Ma, hindi kami nakapasok ng Finals' pero sabi niya 'Nak, manonood ako for you."

Her mother's presence was enough for Panaga to pump 14 points - the third-best output for the Cool Smashers.

"She means a lot to me talaga so grabe, sobrang na-inspire ako kapag nanonood 'yung nanay ko," she added.

After seeing their seven-straight finals appearance get snapped due to a tiebreak in the playoffs, the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference champions' historic grand slam bid came to an end on Tuesday.

But the heartbreak came with a silver lining. For Panaga, they played with less pressure.

"Ang mindset talaga ng team ay maglaro na lang kami at ibalik yung 'happy, happy' lang. Less pressure sabi nga ni Coach She na parang isipin natin bakit ba tayo andito and yung goal natin makuha natin," she said.

"For me today, less pressure sa sarili ko. I just want to play happy lang talaga and mabigay yung pwede kong mabigay sa team and sa mga teammates ko," she added.

True to her words, Panaga's blocking prowess made it possible for the Cool Smashers to dominate the Crossovers in what was the most lopsided set victory this conference, 25-5, before exacting revenge on the team that denied them of a finals appearance with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19 victory.

Creamline looks to stamp its claim on third place in Game Two on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.