Justine Jazareno thankful for 'father figure' Ramil de Jesus ahead of PVL debut

JUSTINE Jazareno may be leaving the De La Salle Lady Spikers, but she will always keep the priceless lessons on and off the court from heralded tactician Ramil de Jesus.

The Akari-bound ace libero shared the pride and honor of being mentored by the champion coach in her two UAAP seasons with the Taft side.

"I really am so honored to have trained under Coach Ramil De Jesus. With his system, nakatatak na talaga sakin. I think sa change of environment more on it will give me additional knowledge and understanding of volleyball and syempre outside of volleyball world kasi hindi lang naman laro yung tinuro sa'min," Jazareno said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

As she enters the pro ranks, Jazareno seeks to carry the importance of treating one's team as family through highs and lows.

"Madami ako natutunan kay Coach Ramil and other coaches that’s why I am who I am today, and I am looking forward to learning from more father and mother-figures o kahit sino sa coaches namin and management, para ma-guide nila ako because ganun naman talaga, you treat your team as family and you learn from them," Jazareno shared.

"That’s what I like about being an athlete the most, yung nakikita mo nagbabago din ang character mo for the better," she added.

Jazareno also expressed her gratitude to the Lasallian community for the unwavering support to her and fellow Akari debutant Fifi Sharma.

"I would like to thank the Lasallian community who have been there since Day 1. No one can compare how supportive and caring you guys are! I may have left the DLSU community but my heart will always hail the alma mater," Jazareno said.

"Once a Lady Spiker, always a Lady Spiker! I hope to still see and hear them cheer for me and Fifi in the PVL."

Jazareno & Co. will take flight in the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference begins on Oct. 16.

