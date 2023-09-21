Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 21
    PVL

    Justine Jazareno leaves La Salle to turn pro with Akari in PVL 

    Jazareno reached out to Akari for chance to turn pro and help her family
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    justine jazareno
    La Salle's Justine Jazareno will turn pro with the Akari Chargers in the PVL.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JUSTINE Jazareno takes her act to the pro ranks as she joins the Akari Chargers ahead of the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      READ: Fifi Sharma forgoes final playing year with La Salle, joins Akari in PVL

      La Salle's outgoing libero confirmed her move to the PVL and explained the main thrust behind her 'really hard' decision.

      "Siyempre po it was really hard for me to decide knowing the fact na the Lasallian community has been my family simula bata ako, La Salle all the way po to college," Jazareno said.

      "Actually, it took me months po talaga to figure out what I need for myself and to help my family, plus naging eye opener ito na this might be the opportunity to go out of my comfort zone. I can say na I really took time to think about it at nag-weigh din ako ng mga priorities to help me come up with this decision," she added.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Laput for La Salle Lady Spikers

      Following the additions of ex-Ateneo skipper Faith Nisperos and her fellow Lady Spiker Fifi Sharma, Jazareno shared her excitement about joining the Chargers and gave further insight on her first PVL training session.

      "Super excited po ako to be part of the Akari Chargers and I am looking forward po to more bondings and learning from the team," Jazareno shared.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      "Nung first training ko with them, nakaramdam po ako ng kaba at di naman po siguro mawawala yun if new team, but at the same time excited talaga kasi yung environment is new, but I have adjusted well with the team kasi winelcome talaga nila ako," she added.

      The PVL All-Filipino Conference will unfold on Oct. 16.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      La Salle's Justine Jazareno will turn pro with the Akari Chargers in the PVL.
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again