Justine Jazareno leaves La Salle to turn pro with Akari in PVL 

JUSTINE Jazareno takes her act to the pro ranks as she joins the Akari Chargers ahead of the season-ending 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

La Salle's outgoing libero confirmed her move to the PVL and explained the main thrust behind her 'really hard' decision.

"Siyempre po it was really hard for me to decide knowing the fact na the Lasallian community has been my family simula bata ako, La Salle all the way po to college," Jazareno said.

"Actually, it took me months po talaga to figure out what I need for myself and to help my family, plus naging eye opener ito na this might be the opportunity to go out of my comfort zone. I can say na I really took time to think about it at nag-weigh din ako ng mga priorities to help me come up with this decision," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: UAAP

Following the additions of ex-Ateneo skipper Faith Nisperos and her fellow Lady Spiker Fifi Sharma, Jazareno shared her excitement about joining the Chargers and gave further insight on her first PVL training session.

"Super excited po ako to be part of the Akari Chargers and I am looking forward po to more bondings and learning from the team," Jazareno shared.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"Nung first training ko with them, nakaramdam po ako ng kaba at di naman po siguro mawawala yun if new team, but at the same time excited talaga kasi yung environment is new, but I have adjusted well with the team kasi winelcome talaga nila ako," she added.

The PVL All-Filipino Conference will unfold on Oct. 16.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph