Jaja will play if by some chance she becomes available, says Chery coach

FANS will have to wait longer for the return of Jaja Santiago in the Premier Volleyball League.

Listed on the Chery Tiggo official lineup for the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, the Japan V. League best blocker was not around for the Crossovers’ opening match against Creamline on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers scored a three-set rout.

"Nagpapasalamat ako from the bottom of my heart kasi Jaja is more than a player sa amin. Talagang family ang tingin namin. So humihingi rin kami ng pasensya it's been a delay kasi nga it's because also with personal reasons that we have to understand,” said Chery Tiggo head coach and team manager Aaron Velez.

Instead, the team is trying to maximize every opportunity it gets to include the PVL MVP in the Crossovers’ roster to prepare for the best case scenario — Santiago’s schedule opens up.

“‘Pag dumating naman yung pagkakataon na free yung kanyang schedule, ayaw namin yung pagsisisi na bakit hindi namin ni-line up,” he said.

Santiago returned home last month but is now out of the country once again.

The former National University stalwart recently parted ways with Aego Medics after five years playing for the pro club. She has yet to announce her next move in her pro career overseas.

“Alam natin na magiging malaki yung tulong ni Jaja sa team. Part siya nung nag champion kami sa Laoag. So, konting tiyaga lang po in God's perfect time darating kami 'don,” said Velez.

The new-look Chery Tiggo bowed down to defending champions Creamline, 22-25, 22-25, 17-25, in the highly anticipated pro debut of University of Santo Tomas’ Eya Laure who had 14 points and 15 receptions.

The Crossovers looking to get their first win when it takes on Akari on July 11 at PhilSports Arena.