Ivy Lacsina flaunts versatility, reprising outside spiker role in Pablo absence

IVY Lacsina is ready for any role F2 Logistics' coaching staff will assign her - whether as a middle blocker or an outside spiker.

Ivy Lacsina flaunts versatility

And on Saturday, the former National University standout relived her rookie year in the UAAP when she played as an outside spiker in place for Myla Pablo in F2 Logistics' semis-clinching match against Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Lacsina did not disappoint, scoring back-to-back points in the wing to start the two-hour match and ending the first set with a crosscourt kill to finish with nine points.

"Okay lang din sa akin na pinagdaanan ko ito kasi ever since naman na nag-start ako sa UAAP, ganito din," she shared.

"'Di rin ako nahirapan talaga ng buo pero siyempre, mahirap pa rin like sa mga pasa. Pero alam ko na tutulungan ako ng mga ates ko and ni coach."

Lacsina played as a wing spiker in UAAP Season 81, before ending her collegiate career as a middle blocker in the Lady Bulldog's historic championship in Season 84.

F2 Logistics head coach and former NU tactician Regine Diego knew Lacsina would be the best fit in Pablo's absence.

"This is not the first time na naging player ko siya. When I was with her in NU, actually I used her as an outside hitter before, so I know na she knows how to play the position."

Already dominating on the offensive side, Diego knows there are still a few things to tweak and improve on Lacsina's floor defense.

"Ivy naman is doing great sa attacking, [sa] blocking. We just have to adjust more on the receiving side and digging side," she said.

"We have to train more. Meron pa naman kaming time to adjust and hopefully, lahat ng ma-practice namin, lahat ng hard work namin, mag pay off din sa semifinals."

With Myla Pablo's return still uncertain, Lacsina as an outside spiker will still be a feasible choice, Diego said.

"This is just [an] adjustment. This can be permanent, this can be temporary. We don’t know yet, let’s see how it goes."

Already through to the next round along with Petro Gazz and defending champions Creamline, the Cargo Movers are still waiting for their semis opponent as their seed is yet to be determined.