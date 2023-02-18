Maraño glad to see Lacsina atone for unforced errors with game-winning ace

F2 LOGISTICS’ 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14 victory over defending champion Creamline could have gone south if not for Ivy Lacsina, said team captain Aby Maraño.

Ivy Lacsina delivers at crunch time

The Cargo Movers were on the brink of defeat and were trailing the Cool Smashers 12-14 on the fifth and deciding set on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

But a crucial attack error committed by Tots Carlos and a double contact called on Ced Domingo kept the Cargo Movers alive, with the score tied at 14.

Maraño, who rallied the Cargo Movers in the fourth set to force a decider, was now at the frontline. But this put Ivy Lacsina, who had been struggling with unforced errors all-game long, at the deck.

“Actually, nung pumasok ako, sabi ko, ako na. Sabi ko kay Ivy, ipasok mo lang yung service mo,” she said.

“Tapos yung dumidepensa sa harap: ako, si Kianna at si Ara. Ang nasa utak lang namin ni Ara, sabi namin sa service ni Ivy…. Ivy sa pinakaimportante na moment, mag-ace ka.”

Indeed, the 23-year-old middle blocker delivered when it mattered most and sent the game-winning ace to finish with seven points on two aces and wrap the nearly three-hour match in favor of the Cargo Movers in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Head coach Regine Diego also acknowledged the former National University standout whom she coached during her stint as NU Bullpups coach in the UAAP.

“Ever since naman, ‘di naman siya yung type of player na pang-ace. Pero now, she's maturing, she's growing up to a lady na kaya nang dalhin yung sarili niya at kaya na niyang magdala ng team,” Diego said of Lacsina.

“Eventually in the future, hopefully, makapagdala siya ng sarili niyang team, and dalhin niya yung mga teammates niya sa championship.”

The Cargo Movers are now tied with Creamline at second place with a 3-1 record, as Chery Tiggo sits on top with a perfect 3-0 slate.

F2 will have a week off before it face struggling Cignal on Feb. 25 at PhilSports Arena.