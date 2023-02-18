F2 Logistics completes impressive comeback to hand Creamline first loss

F2 Logistics pulled off a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14 victory to break Creamline’s perfect 3-0 record in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

F2 Logistics vs Creamline recap

The Cargo Movers rallied from 12-14 down with a 4-0 run in the deciding set to move up in the standings with a 3-1 record, tied with defending champion Creamline.

"I am very proud of the team because they fought really well today. It feels like ayaw talaga nila ibigay yung laban which is how it should be in all teams," head coach Regine Diego said on the Cargo Movers who were coming off a tough sweep at the hands of now league-leading Chery Tiggo last Thursday.

Myla Pablo's 27-point explosion was highlighted by her back-to-back points - a cross-court hit and a single block on Michelle Gumabao - that turned a 22-23 deficit to a 25-23 victory in the fourth set that saved the Cargo Movers on the brink of defeat. Pablo chalked up season-high five blocks as well.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aby Marano finished with 14 points built on 11 attacks while Kim Kianna Dy tallied 11 markers, including the crucial block on Tots Carlos in the decider that put the Cargo Movers at match point, 15-14.

Ivy Lacsina completed F2 Logistics' comeback win with a timely ace to finish with seven points.

Ara Galang helped Dawn Macandili put up excellent floor defense with 17-of-34 digs and nine receptions on top of eight points on three service aces. Macandili had 19 digs and 14 receptions.

"Sa tingin ko napaka dekalidad ng laro. Dapat lang. Tumataas yung level ng volleyball sa Pilipinas 'pag ganito yung klase ng mga laro sa PVL," Marano said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although four Cool Smashers breached double-figure scoring, Creamline committed 34 unforced errors, 11 of those were in the fourth set.

Tots Carlos put up 21 points, 11 digs, and nine receptions while Jema Galanza added 18 markers. Pangs Panaga and Michele Gumabao had 14 points apiece in a losing effort.