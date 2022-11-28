SCENARIOS: How Cignal, Creamline or Petro Gazz can reach PVL Finals

THE 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference is down to a three-team race. And the last double-header of the semifinals on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena will determine the fate of Cignal, Petro Gazz and Creamline.

With back-to-back victories in the playoffs, the Cignal HD Spikers have the best chance of advancing to the gold medal round – if ever their first in PVL history. But don't count Creamline and Petro Gazz out.

The final playdate will have Cignal HD (2-0) taking on Petro Gazz (1-1) and Creamline (1-1) facing Chery Tiggo, which at 0-2 is the only team out of the finals picture.

Let's look at the playoff scenarios:

CIGNAL SWEEP

The simplest way for Cignal to march to the finals is to complete a playoffs sweep (3-0) with a win in its last game against Petro Gazz on Tuesday.

Even if the HD Spikers lose, however, they can still secure the first finals ticket if the match against Petro Gazz extends to a fifth set. Even with a 2-1 (win-loss) record under such a scenario, they will still collect seven or eight points – the most points any team in the playoffs could get.

PETRO GAZZ BREAKS EVEN

The defending champions’ dominant 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Chery Tiggo on Sunday boosted their chances of reaching the finals for a shot at retaining the title.

But the odds are not in the Angel’s favor as they have to beat Cignal in three to four sets to have a chance.

Should Petro Gazz win and assume a 2-1 card with six points, they still need to hope Creamline falters against the also-ran Crossovers or wish the match extends to a decider to safely secure their finals berth.

CREAMLINE VICTORY

Creamline’s grand slam bid was shaken following a 25-23, 23-25, 26-28, 18-25 loss to Cignal, but the Cool Smashers are still very much in contention for ab eighth straight PVL Finals appearance.

Like the Angels, the Cool Smashers need to secure a three- or four-set victory against the also-ran Crossovers and hope Petro Gazz loses to Cignal – whether through a sweep or a five-set match.

If Petro Gazz and Creamline win their respective matches and tie at 2-1 with identical six points, the set quotient will determine the team that will reach the finals.

According to the FIVB Classification System that the PVL enforces, “If two or more teams are tied on the number of points gained, they will be classified in descending order by the quotient resulting from the division of the number of all sets won by the number of all sets lost.”

In layman terms, the team that won the more sets than those it lost will get the last spot.

As for Chery Tiggo, its back-to-back straight-set losses have booted it out of the finals race even if they pull off a three-set win against the Cool Smashers.

Their best hope is to wrap the 2022 season with a podium finish in the best-of-three bronze-medal match.