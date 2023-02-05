Dindin Santiago convinced young Akari squad will contend in time

IT wasn’t the result Dindin Santiago-Manabat wanted in her debut with Akari, but she believes the young squad did well.

Santiago-Manabat says the performance was fair, even as the Chargers got routed by Choco Mucho, 15-25, 20-25, 20-25, in their PVL All-Filipino Conference opener on Saturday.

The match lasted an hour and a half and the win did not come as easy for Choco Mucho as the scoreline suggests.

"Sobrang laki ng potential ng mga bata na kasama ko. And nakikita ko 'yun, kasi every training naman, talagang nagpu-push sila," she said of the team featuring Trisha Genesis and several other players in their early 20s.

"Ilang weeks pa lang 'yung binigay namin, ilang weeks pa lang kami nag sama-sama, ganito na 'yung nilalaro namin. What if mabigyan pa kami ng pagkakataon na ilang months pa, ilang years pa, na kami 'yung magkakasama," she added.

A two-time MVP in the domestic commercial league who has also played professionally overseas, Santiago-Manabat came up with 17 points, helping Akari keep the match tight.

"Bata pa lang yung team ko. Ang dami pa nilang potential, ang dami pa naming matututunan," said Manabat, who joined Akari early this year after leaving Chery.

"For sure, 'yung potential ng mga bata, potential ng mga bagong pasok, 'pag nabuo is good 'yung magiging path namin. Magiging maganda 'yung kakalabasan ng liga na sasalihan namin."



Santiago-Manabat looking to carry the Power Chargers to their first victory when they face revamped F2 Logistics on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena.