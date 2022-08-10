George Pascua rues missed chance for PLDT to boost finals bid

PLDT’s fate in the PVL Invitational now lies in the hands of other teams and coach George Pascua lamented the team’s late collapse that dented their finals bid.

Three points away from victory, the High Speed Hitters allowed KingWhale Taipei back in the match, the guest team pulling off a 7-1 run in the fifth set for the come-from-behind victory.

With a 2-2 record in the semifinals, PLDT waits for the results of the next matches.

Losses by KingWhale to Cignal and Creamline would mean the High Speed Hitters will clinch a spot in the finals.

Pascua said they wouldn’t be in this tough situation if they did their job against the Taiwanese.

PLDT wastes a huge lead against KingWhale.

"Sabi ko nga kanina, kung nanalo tayo, 'di na tayo aasa sa ibang team na nagdadasal ka lang matalo 'to," he said.

"Iba pa rin syempre yung pinaghirapan."

If the Taiwanese come up with the wins, the High Speed slip to the bronze medal match on Aug. 14.

"Sabi ko nga kanina sa dugout, na-unlock na natin yung pintuan sa loob, ayun nga lang ayaw buksan kumbaga ayaw pumasok," he said.

"Siguro hindi para sa amin talaga 'tong season 'to. Kaya sabi ko sa mga players, come back strong. Lesson learned."

KingWhale takes on unbeaten Creamline on Friday and Cignal on Saturday 4p.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

