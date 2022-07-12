Longer PLDT preparation leads to early rewards, says Pascua

BETTER chemistry was the key to PLDT's sweet opening win in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference, said head coach George Pascua.

George Pascua on PLDT vs Chery Tiggo

"Yung chemistry unti unti na namin nakukuha," he said after PLDT's straight-sets victory against Chery Tiggo, Tuesday.

"Before kasi, very tight yung preparation namin tapos tuloy tuloy yung game so yung adjustment very minimal."

Despite making their debut only in the 2022 Open Conference earlier this year, the High Speed Hitters ousted PSL champion F2 Logistics to finish fifth in a nine-team field.

Retaining their core composed of former national team members Rhea Dimaculangan, Mika Reyes, Kath Arado and Dell Palomata, the High Speed Hitters worked on their connection in the three-month rest heading into the mid-season tournament.

And this paid off as they opened the Invitaional Conference with a sweep of former PVL champion Chery Tiggo.

"At least ngayon, medyo mahaba-haba yung preparation kaya naachieve namin yung goal namin," said Pascua.

Continue reading below ↓

The opening game saw PLDT play like a well-machined oil, with all spikers connecting well with setter Dimaculangan who dished out 21 excellent sets.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Four High Speed Hitters finished in double-digit scoring led by Reyes who finished with 15 points off 12 attacks and three blocks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Personally, nakita ko na nagcontribute lahat. Sabi ko kay coach kanina, hindi ako makakapuntos kung walang magrereceive para sakin. So lahat gumana at lahat nagtrabaho," said Reyes.

PLDT hopes to continue a better showing as it faces defending champion Creamline on Saturday at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.