PLDT pounces on shorthanded Chery Tiggo for first PVL Invitational win

ERROR-PRONE PLDT was still too much for undermanned Chery Tiggo as the High Speed Hitters grabbed their first victory in a sweep, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14, to start the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference, Tuesday, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

PLDT vs Chery Tiggo recap

Rhea Dimaculangan had no problem choosing her attackers as she dished out 21 excellent sets on the way to four High Speed Hitters finishing in double-digit scoring.

Mika Reyes led the way for PLDT churning in 15 points off 12 attacks and three blocks.

Toni Basas added 14 points, while Jules Samonte and Fiola Ceballos had 11 and 10 markers each.

The High Speed Hitters dominated in every aspect of the match, capitalizing the Crossovers' reception woes as they scored six aces against two.

PLDT also doubled on Chery Tiggo's offense, scoring 48 attacks against 24.

With the loss, Chery Tiggo skidded to a 0-2 record as it remained shorthanded with five players out.

Dindin Santiago continues to recover from an ankle sprain, while four other players remains out of the roster due to health and safety protocols.

No Crossover player breached in double figures, with team captain Mylene Paat scoring only nine points off eight attacks and a block.

