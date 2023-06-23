For Trisha Tubu, turning pro early is all for her ailing father

FRESH off an outstanding UAAP rookie year, Trisha Tubu drew questions on her decision to cut her collegiate career short.

But at the end of the day, some things are much bigger and more important than volleyball.

Through the social media pages of Premier Volleyball League newcomers Farm Fresh Foxies, Tubu bared the selfless reason behind her sudden move to the pro ranks.

"'Yung desisyon po [na mag-pro] ay hindi tungkol sa akin o kanino man. Para po talaga ito sa tatay ko sa Tarlac [kasi] kailangan niya ng pacemaker dahil naka-ilang operation at stroke na po siya," Tubu said.

"Kailangan lang po talaga ng malaking halaga. Pero sa dami ng isinacrifice niya sa'kin dati, time ko naman po na ibalik 'yun," she added.

"Ayaw ko po dumating sa punto na huli na bago ko po 'yun maibigay sa kanya."

A pacemaker, or an implantable medical device that produces electrical pulses to regulate one's heartbeat, costs hundreds of thousands of pesos on average.

But on top of such medical expenses, Tubu's greater mission to repay her father's lifelong efforts and sacrifices will be at the core of this forthcoming chapter of her volleyball career.

Together with fellow Lady Falcons Kate Santiago, Cae Lazo, Ckyle Tagsip, and mentor Jerry Yee, Tubu will take flight with the Foxies beginning June 27 against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, 1:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.