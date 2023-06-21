COLUMN: Farm Fresh signs Trisha Tubu, three other Adamson Lady Falcons

CHICAGO -- The ultra-competitive Premier Volleyball League (PVL) just got more cutthroat.

Newcomer Farm Fresh Foxies, who made a splash last June 4 by entering the league and announcing NCAA Season 97 MVP Mycah Go as their first player signing, are catching up in the arms race.

Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that the club has just signed four former Adamson Lady Falcons for their upcoming maiden season --- Kate Santiago, Kaye Lazo, Ckyle Tagsip and Trisha Tubu.

New Farm Fresh Foxies recruits

Terms of their lucrative deals were not immediately known.

The latest addition in an 11-team strong field at PVL, the Farm Fresh Foxies are owned by Janica Lao, a hands-on entrepreneur who also acts as the team manager.

This recent bulk signings come on the heels of unconfirmed reports that PVL players, deservedly so if I may hasten to add, are now the beneficiaries of skyrocketing salaries.

Former Ateneo star Faith Nisperos, I've been told, reportedly got a seven-figure signing bonus and a six-figure monthly salary to join newcomer Akari, a lighting and technology giant.

Not to be outdone, Chery Tiggo is reported to have given all their players cars while their two stars -- Eya and EJ Laure -- have gotten deals that would allow them to secure their financial futures.

THE MONEY TRAIL

All this windfall is the direct result of the PVL assuming the role as the most popular and prosperous professional sporting league in the Philippines, easily thumping the PBA which cannot even draw crowds at the so-called PBA Tour that is reportedly free to the public.

So how exactly does the PVL print its money?

"Gate receipts," volleyball savant and current Akari team manager Mozzy Ravena told me when I asked her that question. "A little from the sponsors" also helps, she added.

Oh yeah, ticket sales. The mother of all incomes when selling a product that requires butts in arena seats.

It also helps that the PVL is being run by an independent, strong-minded leader in president Ricky Palou. In contrast, the PBA only has a commissioner who appears to be beholden, if not emasculated, by a powerful board that signs off on his employment.

Besides the pretty faces, famous names and kick-ass striking, the PVL's greatest gift is inarguably its parity in competition.

While Creamline has been a dominant force over the years -- thanks to Alyssa Valdez, the face of the sports since forever -- powerhouse teams such as Petro Gazz, Cignal and Choco Mucho are often in the mix, creating a diverse and enormously expanding fan base that is not limited to two blocs.

And now we have Akari and Farm Fresh.

The PVL just keeps getting better.