Farm Fresh posts first-ever PVL win at expense of Gerflor

FARM Fresh registered its first-ever PVL win at the expense of Gerflor, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

Louie Romero's 13 excellent sets got the job done as Foxies ended a 12-game winless slump since debuting in the PVL Invitationals last July.

“We’re very happy to have finally won. It’s a result of our training and sacrifices (and) we just hope to build on this (victory)," Foxies' rookie captain Romero said.

“Masaya po kasi yun nga po tulad ni Ate (Louie Romero), nagbunga yung training namin, first win, kaya ang sarap lang din po sa feeling.

"Hindi ko rin ine-expect kasi naglalaro lang kami, naglalaro lang ako na para sa team din," league-leading scorer Trisha Tubu said, who had nine points in the win.

Amid the joy and relief, the Foxies' 1-7 (win-loss) record won't be enough moving forward upon getting knocked out of the Final Four race.

Although the Defenders are still in the semis hunt by a thread, their error-plagued charge (18 unforced errors) led to their seventh successive defeat and could follow the Foxies out the door with a loss to Akari on Saturday.

