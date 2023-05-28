F2 Logistics signs FEU ace spiker Jovelyn Fernandez

F2 Logistics unveiled its first recruit ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference in Far Eastern University’s Jovelyn Fernandez.

The Cargo Movers welcomed the UAAP Season 85 Best Opposite Spiker on Sunday as one of the members of its rookie class for the mid-season tournament.

Her debut for FEU cut short in 2020 by the pandemic, Fernandez was part of the Season 84 squad that finished dead last with only one win across 14 matches.

Fernandez, however, shone in what turned out to be her farewell season for FEU, finishing as the fourth best server with 0.29 aces per set and the seventh best spiker with 31.89% efficiency.

She ended her collegiate career on a high after copping the Best Opposite Spiker plum, three statistical points ahead of heavily-favored Alyssa Solomon of National University, as FEU finished the season at fifth place with a 6-8 win-loss card.

F2, which clinched its first podium in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, is expected to name a few more recruits before the mid-season tournament unfolds on June 29.