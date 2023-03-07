Myla Pablo quick to ease concerns after injury scare

MYLA Pablo left the F2 Logistics-Choco Mucho matchup early on Thursday night after suffering from cramps on her left leg early on the fourth set, but the Cargo Movers star assured fans there is nothing to worry about.

"Nag cramps lang, pero [I am] okay naman," Pablo said after her injury scare in the 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-22 victory in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference face-off.

Pablo revealed she felt the onset of cramps since the third frame which Cargo Movers lost, 13-25. But the F2 Logistics star still started a fourth-set salvo and finished with 15 points on 14 attacks and a block before the unfortunate incident.

"Syempre nung fourth set, kailangan ko rin ilaban 'to pero dun na talaga nag-start [sa third set]," she said.

Pablo insisted she is still in a healthy condition and lauded the second stringers for stepping up in her and Ara Galang's absence, who was subbed out in the third set and was treated by the medical staff for cramps as well.

"Healthy naman po pero syempre talaga ang importante nanalo kami. Grabe rin yung second six namin na nag step-up talaga," she said of Elaine Kasilag and Cha Cruz-Behag, who stepped in for the hobbled pair.

Kim Kianna Dy also offered her 23-point performance to Pablo.

"Unfortunately nga, nagka-cramps si ate [Myla] but we used it as motivation na rin na, 'Oh, 'yong teammate natin hindi na makalaro so let's play this game for her, for them,'" she said.



The Cargo Movers are on the cusp of securing a first semifinals spot in the Premier Volleyball League as they sit on a 5-2 record. A win against winless Army-Black Mamba on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre will enable them to join leader Creamline in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals.