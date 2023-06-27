Ivy Lacsina tipped to become 'one of best outside hitters in Philippines'

EXPECT Ivy Lacsina to be a fixture at outside spiker in F2 Logistics' campaign in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

In a surprising twist, the National University middle blocker started in the position in lieu of Myla Pablo in the Cargo Movers' 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 conference-opening victory over rookie team Farm Fresh Foxies.

And this was no experiment, after all. F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego made it clear she wants the NU stalwart to play from the left pin from here on.

"I want her to play outside hitter for the whole conference," Diego said.

"From the first time na [she] played sa position na 'yun, alam ko marami siyang doubts kasi hindi siya sanay sa position na yan. But I know she has the potential to be one of the best outside hitters in the Philippines."

The switch was first seen in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, where Lacsina played as an outside spiker in one game against the Army Lady Troopers from his usual middle blocker position all conference long.

This time, Lacsina looked more confident in the position.

"Laging sinasabi sa akin ni coach, lalo kagabi kasi nag-message ako sa kanya, sabi niya na may tiwala siya sa akin. Malaking factor yun para makapaglaro ako today," Lacsina said after leading all scorers with 13 points.

"Yun naman po talaga yung kailangan na kailangan ko, yung tiwala nila sa akin dahil susunod na yung mga galaw na pwede ko ipakita at trabaho rin po para sa akin," she added.

Two-time PVL MVP Pablo, on the other hand, came off the bench once in the second set and scored a point.

But Diego also knows Lacsina is still a work in progress.



"I know marami pa siyang kailangan i-learn and hopefully in the future she will be one of the bests," she said.



The Cargo Movers' next test will be against fellow opening-day winner Cignal HD on Saturday.