    Deep, experienced F2 Logistics spoils Farm Fresh's PVL debut

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    jolina dela cruz f2 logistics
    PHOTO: patrick romero

    F2 Logistics spoiled Farm Fresh Foxies’ debut in the Premier Volleyball League with a rousing 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 victory in the 2023 Invitational Conference on Tuesday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    Ivy Lacsina, who made a rare start as an outside spiker, sparked the scoring rampage for the Cargo Movers with 13 points to earn Player of the Game honors while Aby Marano chipped in 10 points on five attacks, three blocks and two aces.

    Fresh from a collegiate title run with La Salle, off-season recruits Jolina Dela Cruz (seven points, nine receptions) and Mars Alba (14 excellent sets) impressed in their pro debut as they started for the Cargo Movers in the Pool B match.

    UAAP Season 85 Best Opposite Spiker Jov Fernandez also saw a brief action with three points in the crucial third set that saw the Foxies nearly extend the match to a fourth.

