Best is yet to come for F2 Logistics sub Shola Alvarez, says coach

F2 LOGISTICS have yet to parade a complete lineup in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

But this doesn't seem to be a problem as the Cargo Movers' continue to flaunt its deep bench - just like how Shola Alvarez stepped up in Kalei Mau's absence against PLDT on Tuesday.

"Malaking part po yung laging sinasabi ni Coach Boc na ready lang lagi. Tumatatak sa isip ko na lagi lang ako handa anytime bunutin ako ni coach from bench," Alvarez said after tallying six points and seven digs off the bench in the F2 sweep of PLDT.

Despite a fine performance all around from Alvarez after she missed two games due to health reasons, F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc believes the NCAA MVP has yet to show her full potential.

"I’m expecting more from her, of course [dahil] bago si Shola sa team. Medyo nakikita pa natin [na] hindi pa mailabas yung kaya niya gawin. Andon pa rin, naghihintay ako pero lalabas din yan anytime soon," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Watch Now

Regardless of whoever is absent, Bocboc knows the Cargo Movers are capable of finding a reliable sub as they continue its revival from a 0-2 start.

"We just have to be ready. Some situations, we cannot control. So kung ano man dumating, we just have to be ready, and the other players also are ready to step up naman," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With the win against PLDT, the Cargo Movers are now tied with Choco Mucho at fourth on 2-2 records.

F2 is hopeful that Mau, who was sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, would be able to return just in time for the Cargo Movers' game against defending champion Petro Gazz on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

"Hopefully the next game nandyan na siya... but we have to wait for the advice ng mga team physicians. Ready lang tayo, ready lang yung iba kahit naman sino," coach Bocboc said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.