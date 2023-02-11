F2 Logistics whips Akari in three sets to sustain fine PVL start

F2 LOGISTICS pounced on an error-plagued Akari side, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, for its first straight-sets win in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Kim Kianna Dy's 17-point performance highlighted the win that moved the Cargo Movers to a triple tie with Chery Tiggo and defending champion Creamline at the top of the standings on 2-0 win-loss slates.

After a fiercely fought first two sets, the Cargo Movers opened as much as a nine-point lead in Set 3 by silencing Akari leader Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who already scored 15 points by the second frame but just one in Set 3.

"We have to improve talaga 'yung kumuha agad ng game nang mas mabilis. We can't wait for them to make more points para matalo kami. We have to be more aggressive pa sa wins," F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego said.

The Cargo Movers won in straight sets but needed 109 minutes to close out an Akari side that refuses to go away easily, going on a 6-0 run in the third frame that trimmed a nine-point deficit, 19-10, to a three-point game, 19-16.

F2 Logistics, however, withstood the comeback thanks to a heroic performance by Dawn Macandili who displayed high-efficiency defense with 14-of-32 digs and 13-of-21 receptions, and back-to-back aces by Jesma Ramos.

Dy's big scoring made up for a relatively quite performance from Myla Pablo, who scored nine points coming from a 21-pont explosion in her debut game. Ivy Lacsina chipped in eight markers.