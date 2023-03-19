F2 Logistics not rushing Myla Pablo return ahead of do-or-die match

F2 LOGISTICS will not risk fielding Myla Pablo even if it trails Creamline in the best-of-three semifinals of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The two-time PVL MVP has missed two consecutive matches including the opener of the semifinals on Saturday where F2 absorbed a 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25 defeat at the hands of the defending champions.

"I won't risk one game para sa health niya kasi it could get worse. I won't risk other conferences for just one game," said head coach Regine Diego on the status of Pablo.

Pablo suffered cramps in her left leg during F2's matchup against Choco Mucho on March 7 and other unspecified injuries have kept her from the matches against Army-Black Mamba and Creamline.

Diego wants the 29-year-old outside hitter to prioritize recovering physically and mentally even if it means missing the second match against the Cool Smashers on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Actually siya ang magsasabi sa akin. I want her to be mentally prepared. I want her to be physically prepared kasi," she said.

"Day by day try ko siyang kausapin, i-rehab yung mga pains niya but other than that she has to tell me she's ready."

Diego wants others to step up in the absence of Pablo, as she offered no excuse in the Cargo Movers' loss to Creamline whom they beat in a five-set thriller during the elimination round.

"Talo kami kasi ayaw namin ngayon, mas gusto ng Creamline. 'Yun yung dahilan. Hindi dahil sa mga injuries kasi lahat naman ng mga teams are working hard so talo kami kasi it's our fault. We didn't play our best today," she said.

"Kasi andito na tayo eh, sayang naman. The opportunity is here it's either you grab it or not but syempre mas gusto talaga ng Creamline ngayon. They played well. We will do our best sa next game."