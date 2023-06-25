F2, Cignal parade new signings as PVL Invitational gets going

REINFORCING rosters in the run-up to any major sporting campaign has been a must-do scheme for any team and F2 Logistics, Cignal and Choco Mucho, among others, made sure to whip up their respective squads with key acquisitions in time for the second Premier Volleyball League offering this year.

The PVL Invitational Conference gets going on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan with 11 teams all primed for the month-long battle.

See Filipinas end up seventh in AVC tilt with win over Uzbekistan

Creamline, with its intact roster and vast championship experience, remains the yardstick and the marked squad.

F2 Logistics and Farm Fresh usher in the new conference at 1:30 p.m. with Petro Gazz and Cignal squaring off at 4 p.m.

Creamline and Chery Tiggo collide at 6:30 p.m.

Coming off a third-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference, F2 Logistics tapped three members of the all-UAAP Season 85 team to beef up its already formidable roster.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The La Salle duo of Jolina de la Cruz (first best outside spiker) and Mars Alba (best setter), along with Far Eastern U’s Jovelyn Fernandez (best opposite spiker) were signed by F2 Logistics during the break.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I'm really excited to coach these girls again," said F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego. "Hopefully, they will be able to connect and gel with the other girls as soon as possible."

While Choco Mucho retained its core led by its triple-tower in Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon, it went for talented Sisi Rondina.

The 5-foot-6 ace from Cebu, noted for her high-flying ways and aggressive plays, had focused on beach volleyball and the national team the last four years, but has been lured into making an indoor volleyball comeback where she is expected to shine and help make the difference for the Flying Titans.

"Sa pinapakita ngayon ni Sisi sa training namin, nakikita ko na malaki siyang tulong sa offense at floor defense namin. Malaking tulong din ang tapang at pagiging agresibo niya sa training," said Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Watch Now

The HD Spikers of Shaq de los Santos made two key signings, acquiring Ateneo’s Vanie Gandler and Army's Jovelyn Gonzaga, who took a break last conference.

Petro Gazz kept the core that led the Angels to the All-Filipino Conference Finals with Korean Volleyball League-bound MJ Phillips and Remy Palma this conference ready to anchor the team’s title drive again.

