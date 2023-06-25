Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filipinas end up seventh in AVC tilt with win over Uzbekistan

    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippines ended up in seventh place at the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women with a 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18 win over Uzbekistan on Sunday in Indonesia.

    The team assembled two weeks before the event helped the Philippines moved from 120th to 57th in the FIVB Women's Volleyball world rankings (9th in Asia).

    See Jerwin Ancajas knocks out Colombian foe in fifth round

    Faith Nisperos, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Shaya Adorador, Mich Cobb and Roma Doromal led the team that earlier scored wins over Macau and India, and suffered losses to Indonesia, Australia and Iran.

    Ten of the 14 national team members shift focus to the PVL Invitational Conference starting in two days.

    Philippines Volleyball AVC Women

      PHOTO: AVC

