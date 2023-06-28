Eya Laure finds plenty of positives after losing pro debut

DESPITE losing in her Premier Volleyball League debut, Eya Laure was more than ecstatic to finally play in the pro ranks with Chery Tiggo.

The University of Santo Tomas product proved why she is arguably the most sought-after recruit after racking up team-high 14 points — the most among all rookies who made their debuts on the same day — against six-time and defending champions Creamline in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference opener on Tuesday.

Asked to assess her first performance that also included 15 excellent receptions, Laure only had one answer to give — "Masaya," she said.

Eya Laure on pro debut

"Yun lang yung lalabas sa bibig ko kasi in-enjoy ko talaga... Masaya ako eh. Masaya ako na naglalaro ako na kasama yung teammates ko [at] andon ako sa system ng coaches," she added.

Although it was not a victorious baptism of fire for Laure who was at the receiving end of three-time MVP Tots Carlos' 24-point explosion and Alyssa Valdez's comeback, Eya already found a silver lining – playing alongside her sister EJ.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Laure sisters shared quality minutes on the court after EJ was subbed in off the bench in the first two sets before eventually starting in the third frame.

They last played together for UST during UAAP Season 82, but the much-awaited tandem never saw the light of day again after two games when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Alam ng ate [EJ] ko yung standards ko sa sarili ko, yung expectations ko lalo na pag naglalaro. Playing with her again, parang mas napapagaan," she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Kumbaga kahit naman wala si ate [EJ] sa loob ng court, yung fact na nakakasama ko siya sa training, nakikita every day, it’s a big factor for me na okay, andito ulit yung ate ko kasama ko na ulit."

For now, Laure hopes the Crossovers, currently sitting at a 0-1 slate in Pool A, finally find their chemistry before it goes up against Akari on July 11 at PhilSports Arena.