Raagas proving she deserves Akari starting gig after mostly being Ateneo sub

MOSTLY coming off the bench in her collegiate career, Erika Raagas is slowly stamping her place as a starter in the professional ranks for the Akari Power Chargers.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle made her debut in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference as a starter for Akari in two games, and she has already shown her potential as an effective opposite.

Raagas's performance - with an average of 12.5 points in two games, already got the nod of Akari head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

Akari coach on Erika Raagas

"We really prepared to kill all the balls and my team’s opposite [has] a very special work. They are ready to make points and she’s doing well," De Brito said as his team earned its first win in the PVL with a sweep of UAI-Army Saturday.

"She’s there because right now she’s doing good, better than others."

Raagas unloaded 16 points on 14 attacks and two blocks in Akari's losing debut against Cignal, but quickly bounced back with a nine-point output against the Lady Troopers.

But for the 5-foot-9 spiker, helping the team book victories remains as her number one priority.

"I think I just really wanna contribute to the team in any way that I can and take up the role that coach is asking us," she said.

Akari is now in a four-way tie with Cignal, PLDT, and Choco Mucho with a 1-1 slate, and they are looking to imbue a winning culture in its maiden conference as they take on undefeated Chery Tiggo (2-0) on Thursday, 2:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

