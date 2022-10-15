Rivera, Marciano star as Akari scores straight-sets win over UA-Army

AKARI barged into the win column with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 rout of UAI-Army in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

Import Prisilla Rivera pumped 25 points and 11 digs to tow the Power Charges to their first-ever win in the PVL.

Janine Marciano came up with 10 points and 15 receptions for the Lady Troopers, which had a 51-37 edge in attacks, four to two in blocks and three to nothing in aces.

Akari bounces back from an opening loss. PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"The first win is always a good win. Of course we’re happy because of this, we’ve been working all this week," head coach Jorge Souza de Brito said.

Watch Now

"We’re working hard to try to find our first victory and the guys really deserve this. I’m really proud of them and we’ll be ready for the next."

Akari held off Army's late charge led by import Laura Condotta who was the lone Lady Trooper to breach the double digit mark with 13 points and 12 digs.

Army's ace Jovelyn Gonzaga, who came off the bench, was limited to eight points.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.