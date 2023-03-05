Dindin says familiarity with Chery defense helped her lead Akari to victory

DINDIN Santiago-Manabat said she took advantage of her familiarity with Chery Tiggo’s plays, helping Akari pull off an upset against the Crossovers.

Santiago-Manabat would not reveal what she saw on the other side of the net, but she looked comfortable working opposite her former team of six years even as the match stretched to five sets.

The 29-year-old Santiago-Manabat came up with 26 points off 24 attacks in a win that kept alive the Power Chargers' flickering hope of a playoff spot in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

"May mga times ako na naiisip na baka ganon pa rin sila. Medyo ganon nga sila ulit and medyo naaano ko sa utak ko yung time na andon pa ako sa kanila," said Santiago-Manabat after the Power Chargers pulled off a 16-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over Chery Tiggo.

Santiago-Manabat said she was happy to be on the court — although on opposite side — with the Crossovers.

"Masaya kasi ngayon ko na lang ulit sila nakasama. Hindi man kami teammates pero magkalaban. Nakakakaba na nakakaoverwhelm kasi syempre ang tagal ko na rin silang hindi nakita," she said.





The win against the Crosovers kept the Power Chargers from elimination as they improved to a 2-4 record. It has also inspired her younger teammates to pick up more victories, said Santiago-Manabat.



"Once nag-eenjoy ako, nag-eenjoy din sila, nadadala. And pag alam nila na gusto kong lumaban, lalaban din sila. Gusto rin namin manalo, gusto naming manalo palagi," she said.



The Power Chargers will have a tough battle for a lucky break when they face streaking Petro Gazz on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.