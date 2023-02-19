Diego says F2 needs to work harder to avoid five-set squeakers

F2 LOGISTICS getting dragged into five-setters is a problem needed to be resolved immediately, said head coach Regine Diego.

"Ever since naman, yun yung issue," Diego said of the Cargo Movers who needed to rise from the brink of defeat and pull off comebacks in the fourth and fifth sets to get past Creamline on Saturday night in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

See F2 Logistics completes impressive comeback to hand Creamline first loss

In all 14 played matches of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, F2 Logistics is the only team that had matches go the distance. The 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14 win on Saturday was its second.

The Cargo Movers needed to overcome PLDT in a five-set thriller in its debut on Feb. 4.

"'Di pwede maghintay ng fifth set para manalo," she said.

"Kailangan ko pilitin pa yung mga players na 'to kasi 'di pwede maging complacent. Kailangan ko pa sila i-push para mabilis mag-start at matapos agad yung game. We have to be more energetic pagpasok pa lang."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Still, Diego sang words of praise for her squad who displayed nerves of steel against the defending champions who were a point away from winning the match in the decider, 14-12.

"Siyempre, 'di rin mapupunta sa amin yung panalo kung hindi rin nag hard work. Although, grabe rin yung winork ng kalaban. I respect them for that. Siguro this time, mas gusto namin," she said as Kim Kianna Dy scored a crucial single block on Tots Carlos to retake the match point, 15-14, before Ivy Lacsina sealed the victory with an ace.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It’s meant to be na para sa amin. Breaks of the game. Kahit pagbalik-baliktarin mo, parang sa amin pa rin talaga."

The Cargo Movers are now tied with the Cool Smashers, who had swept their previous matches, in second place with a 3-1 record. Chery Tiggo leads with a 3-0 card.

Diego's squad will have seven days off before it returns to action against Cignal on Saturday, at PhilSports Arena.