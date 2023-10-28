Des Cheng out for rest of PVL All-Filipino with torn ACL

DES Cheng has suffered an ACL tear on her right knee in Choco Mucho’s straight-set win over Cignal last Thursday.

Des Cheng injury update

Cheng exited the match in Set 2 and did not see action since.

On Saturday evening, the Flying Titans issued a statement confirming Cheng’s diagnosis.

“After careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require rehabilitation,” the club said.

“Management will ensure that Des (Cheng) is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form.”

Other Flying Titans who previously suffered ACL injuries and have since returned to play are Maddie Madayag and Aduke Ogunsanya.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Back in her college days, Cheng was dealt a similar ACL injury in the preseason leading to Season 78 but returned the following year and won Finals MVP in La Salle’s Season 79 championship.

Cheng will no longer see action for the rest of the ongoing 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, and no timetable has been set for her return as of posting.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph