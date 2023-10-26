Choco Mucho overcomes Des Cheng injury to end losing streak vs Cignal

CHOCO MUCHO snapped a five-game losing streak against Cignal HD, pulling off an emphatic 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 victory in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday.

The Flying Titans bucked an injury to hitter Des Cheng to complete a statement win -their first victory over Cignal since April 6, 2022 in Game 2 of a battle for the bronze medal.

Isa Molde picked up the slack for the injured Cheng as she provided a quality performance capped by a crosscourt attack that clinched the Flying Titans' second win in three games.

Libero Thang Ponce was named Best Player of the Game with a defensive masterclass highlighted by 17 excellent digs and three excellent receptions.

Cignal fought fiercely in the third set, but Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin successfully called back-to-back challenges in favor of the Flying Titans on hits that were initially called out.

The two overturned opened a seven-point lead for Choco Mucho, 23-16, to make their advantage insurmountable.

“Sobra-sobrang laking bagay sa 'min ng pagkapanalo kasi matagal na namin iniintay,” said Alinsunurin. “Sana magtuloy-tuloy lang yung team namin kasi yun lang naman kailangan naming basagin yung kanilang kumpyansa sa laro pagdating sa Cignal.”

Four players breached double digits in scoring for Choco Mucho with dynamo hitter Sisi Rondina pacing the effort with 18 points.

Kat is back

Kat Tolentino added 14 in her first full game of the conference as she made her return to the starting lineup.

Maddie Madayag chipped in 12 markers while Molde scored 11 points in just two sets after stepping in for Cheng.

The Flying Titans face PVL newcomers Galleries Tower Highrisers on November 2 while Cignal, which fell to 1-2, play the Akari Chargers on October 31.

