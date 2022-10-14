Denden Lazaro-Revilla stands tall over towering F2 spikers with timely defense

A SUPERB floor defense was the answer to Choco Mucho's first victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, and that's thanks to Denden Lazaro-Revilla who swept the Taraflex on Thursday night.

Denden Lazaro-Revilla's superb floor defense

The 5-foot-5 libero welcomed the hard-hitting spikes of F2 Logistics' import Lindsay Stalzer and Kalei Mau with 26 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions to the delight of over 9,000 fans at PhilSports Arena.

"It’s tough. They’re strong. They have more experience than I do but I’m really thankful na nakapag prepare kami nang maayos today," she said as Choco Mucho entered the winning column after emerging victorious in a two hour and a half encounter with the Cargo Movers.

Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro also had nothing but praises for the multi-awarded libero who successfully held off Stalzer and Mau to only 31.64% and 26.31% spiking efficiency.

"That’s Den Lazaro," he said. "Sabi ni Den, 'Sige, coach ako bahala.' If you have a player like that parang minus ka na sa iintindihin diba?"

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I’m happy na ganung player si Den 'akong bahala'. So 'pag may ganun kang teammate, ganung players, you will never go wrong," he added.

Nonetheless, Revilla deflected the credit to her teammates who stepped up after its straight sets debut loss against defending champions Petro Gazz last Tuesday.

Watch Now

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates. I mean [may] disiplina sa blocking and defense pattern. Syempre 'pag na-angat ko, kailangan mo i-set. Ang sipag ng setters namin today," she said.

"Kudos to our coaching staff and my teammates."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Revilla also acknowledged her former UVC teammate, Mau, and former opponent Stalzer in the Philippine SuperLiga for giving the Flying Titans a 'good fight.'

"Lindsay and Kalei bring the fire in F2. Hindi lang sila imports, leaders sila. Makikita mo rin naman na Aby is there for the locals but additional fire power and will power pa yung dalawa always," she said. "They gave us a good fight."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Flying Titans, who now sit with a 1-1 record, look to establish their winning ways as they face PLDT (1-1) on Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.