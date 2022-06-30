Deanna Wong yet to reach 100% but set to see action for Choco Mucho

DEANNA Wong could see limited playing time for Choco Mucho in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference opening on July 9.

Flying Titans coach Oliver Almadro shared that the Cebuano setter is still recovering from her right shin injury which she aggravated during the battle for third in the 2022 Open Conference.

"She'll be playing but right now, hindi pa siya 100-percent," the mentor said. "She's still recovering, doing therapy para maging game-ready siya this season."

Wong has been dealing with the same injury since her final year in Ateneo but has soldiered on and played through the pain as part of Choco Mucho.

"Paulit-ulit na yung injury niya sa shins niya at sa calf niya. Right after college, yun na yung iniinda niya and syempre tuloy-tuloy ang therapy. Alam niyo naman sa atin sa Pilipinas, kailangan yung alaga sa katawan, strengthening. Kailangan continuous yan," said Almadro.

Coach Oliver Almadri is confident the Flying Titans will contend for the title. PHOTO: UAAP

Nonetheless, the outspoken mentor is determined to sustain the ascent of the Flying Titans which once again finished fourth in the last Open Conference.

"We'll focus on the strengthening," said Almadro. "You know naman in the last conference, almost one and a half months lang kaming magkasama."

"Hopefully yung good camaraderie nila ngayon, yung cohesiveness nila ngayon throughout the training, I guess, will turn into winnings na this coming conference. But not to count out all the teams, they are also preparing. But I am confident with my players, and they're happy with their training. Hopefully, we turn that into winning naman."

Choco Mucho opens the second conference against Chery Tiggo next Saturday.

