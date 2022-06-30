PVL team Akari taps Jorge Souza de Brito as head coach

AKARI is signing Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito as its head coach for the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The league announced the news on Thursday with the Chargers agreeing to terms with the Philippine national women's volleyball team head coach.

Jorge Souza de Brito is calling the shots for Akari in the PVL.

The Chargers are making their debut in the third conference of the season.

"Since we're trying to form a young team and we are a new team, [we expect] a lot of learning from him. He's bringing his international experience with him, and will share that not only with the players, but to our coaches as well," said team manager Mozzy Ravena.

Souza de Brito has been part of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) last year when he was tapped to help in the development of the women's national team.

He played for the Brazil's men's national volleyball team that won gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and has had coaching stints in Brazil, Turkey, Japan, and Korea.

