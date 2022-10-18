F2 Logistics draws energy from Macandili to post first PVL victory

F2 Logistics was quick to show its pedigree upon the return of libero Dawn Macandili, sweeping UAI Army, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Lindsay Stalzer unloaded 24 points and 10 receptions and Macandili provided the energy on the floor as the Cargo Movers ended a two-game slump for their fifirst victory while keeping the Lady Troopers winless through three games.

PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Cargo Movers dominated the Lady Troopers in all departments, posting 51 attacks against 25, eight blocks against five, and two aces to nothing.

Macandili, who missed F2's two games, impressed in her return with 56.52% efficiency as she tallied 13-of-23 digs.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the emphatic performance, F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc believes the team has yet to show its full potential even if all players have returned to their natural position now that Macandili is back.

"Well, a win is a win. Pero 'yung pinakita doon sa loob, medyo tight pa. Medyo pigil pa 'yung galaw. Marami pa rin lapses. Hindi ko masasabi kung ilan, pero marami," he said.

"But we'll take the win to boost the team's confidence. So aside from that, we'll have to work more and harder for our next games."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Kim Dy and Kalei Mau, who only played for two sets before being subbed due to cramps, had eight points apiece.

Ivy Lacsina led the defense at the net with three blocks in her seven-point outing, alongside five excellent digs that are usually rare for a middle blocker.

All Lady Troopers were limited to a single-figure output, with Jovelyn Gonzaga posting a team-high seven points and 11 digs. Canadian reinforcement Laura Condotta only had five points, 11 digs and 11 receptions.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.