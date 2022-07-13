Dani Ravena signs with Akari for PVL Reinforced Conference

DANI Ravena is the newest addition to the Akari Power Chargers set to debut in the PVL Reinforced Conference in October.

The Power Chargers welcomed the former Ateneo Blue Eagles team captain on Friday, joining ex Balipure spiker Jho Maraguinot, former F2 Logistics setter Michelle Cobb, Adamson's Trisha Genesis and FEU's Lycha Ebon.

Ravena played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles from UAAP Seasons 80 to 84.

The Power Chargers will be managed by Ravena's mother Mozzy.

In her final playing year, Ravena helped the Blue Eagles enter the playoffs after eliminating University of the Philippines, defeating Adamson in the battle for fourth seed, and ousting University of Santo Tomas in the first stepladder match of the semis.

However, Ateneo's Cinderella run was cut short by La Salle and the Blue Eagles ended up with bronze.

The first libero-captain in the UAAP finished as the sixth best after the eliminations in her final season, averaging 2.57 digs per set.

