Cza Carandang twice a winner as she collects on Mylene Paat bet

CZA Carandang couldn’t be any happier when she woke up on Sunday.

Besides Chery Tiggo grabbing the solo lead at 2-0 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, the middle blocker also got a new pair of sneakers after winning a bet with team captain Mylene Paat.

“Thank you po sa bagong sapatos ate My,” Carandang in a post addressed to Paat after Chery Tiggo shocked Cignal on Saturday.

Paat bared to reporters that prior to the match, the two Crossovers agreed to a wager that should Chery Tiggo win over bronze medalist Cignal, Carandang would receive a new pair of shoes from the captain.

And after a two-hour battle, the Crossovers emerged victorious with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 win against the HD Spikers as Carandang unloaded 14 points to earn her first Player of the Game honors this conference.

“Na-holdup nga ako, sinusukat niya nga kanina,” Paat responded.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Carandang could be seen sporting her new footwear while in bed.

On a more serious note, the former Tamaraw is focused on establishing herself as an effective middle blocker to help the revamped Crossovers.

“Ang mindset ko po talaga is maging decoy, makakuha ng blockers, para hindi na [yung wingers] gaanong nahihirapan kasi malalaki eh, ‘di ba kasi Reinforced ngayon. So para makaporsyento, ‘di ko naman inexpect na ganun din katiwala yung setter sa akin,” she said.

Paat draws inspiration from her younger teammates as Chery Tiggo is slowly regaining its winning form since winning the 2021 Open Conference title in Ilocos.

“Ito kasi yung puso ng bawat isa nandoon. Tsaka masisipag yung mga bata, yun yung nagsisilbing parang extra rin sa amin na matatanda na mag-push pa lalo kasi nakikita namin yung mga bata na sumusunod lang, gumagawa rin and ayun, nagpe-perform talaga sa lahat ng makakaya nila,” Paat said after leading the Crossover’s offense with 19 points on 19 attacks.

The Crossovers' next assignment will be against debutant Akari (1-0) on Thursday, 2:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

