Balanced attack leads Chery Tiggo past Cignal for solo lead

REVAMPED Chery Tiggo grabbed the solo lead early in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over bronze medalist Cignal on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Chery Tiggo vs Cignal recap

The revamped Crossovers now sit at the top of the standings with a 2-0 card, while the HD Spikers are in a three-way tie with Choco Mucho and Akari at 1-1.

Four Crossovers breached the double-figure scoring mark led by Mylene Paat with 19 points.

Cza Carandang earned the Player of the Game honors with 14 points while EJ Laure delivered on both ends with 11 markers and 10 digs.

Everything was clicking for the Crossovers in the fourth set and led the HD Spikers with as many as eight points, 21-13, before Rachel Daquis and import Tai Bierria rallied Cignal off an 8-2 run to keep the game close, 23-20.

But Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic did not let the match extend to a decider and nipped the rally off its bud with back-to-back kills to wrap the match in four and finish with a double-double 12 points and 17 receptions.

"Natutuwa kami doon sa mga nangyayari ngayon sa team namin. Marami pa kaming pinagdaanan pero nagbubunga na rin pinaghihirapan namin at yung mga sakripisyo na binigay namin para mabuo ang team namin uli," Crossovers head coach Clarence Esteban said.

Bierria paced the loss with 19 points, while Ces Molina added 10 points, seven digs and eight receptions in a losing effort.

