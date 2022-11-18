Alyssa, Carlos glad to give 19,157-strong crowd a treat

EVEN on a weekday, the Creamline-Choco Mucho matchup exceeded expectations and drew the biggest crowd yet in the Pandemic era of the Premier Volleyball League.

The much-anticipated duel between the sister teams attracted a record-breaking 19,157 spectators at Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday night.

Even Cool Smashers team captain Alyssa Valdez only had one thing to say – “Wow.”

“Kaya pala wala akong marinig,” Tots Carlos jested.

But on a more serious note, Valdez expressed her gratefulness to fans who even traveled from far-flung areas to watch the near sold-out event.

“Always gonna be grateful for all the fans who travel from all over the country just to watch this game. Talagang nagkakaubusan ng tickets. Maraming maraming salamat,” she said as Creamline outlasted Choco Mucho in four sets.

“We hope you - as much as we love the sport - sana mas mahalin nila at mas ma-appreciate nila yung sport at players, may it be from other teams.”

Valdez put up double-double numbers of 14 points and 15 digs as Creamline wrapped the elimination round at the top of the standings with a 7-1 record.

Meanwhile, two-time MVP Carlos had her best game yet, leading almost all departments with 25 points on 18 attacks, six blocks, an ace as well as 16 digs and 18 receptions.

Despite dropping only one match in eight games, Carlos believes the Cool Smashers still have room for improvement as the playoffs would be challenging.

“For sure, pressured games. We also have to prepare sa mga teams kasi pahirapan nga pumasok ng Final Four, so for sure, mas gagalingan pa ng mga teams ngayong semifinals,” she said.

“Back to the gym lang at familiarization. Yung mga play, yung mga fundamentals na kailangan pang pinuhin.”

Two more semifinals slots are up for grabs as Creamline and Chery Tiggo are already through the playoffs.

The loss slipped Choco Mucho further to 3-4, while Cignal and F2 Logistics are tied at 3-3. Petro Gazz sits with a 4-2 record.