Creamline pounces on all-Filipino Choco Mucho in packed rivalry match

CREAMLINE proved it was the better team against all-Filipino Choco Mucho with a 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 28-26 victory in a record-breaking audience in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Creamline vs Choco Mucho recap

Tots Carlos was unstoppable with 25 points built on 18 attacks and six blocks, to go along with 16 digs and 18 receptions.

Ced Domingo tallied 15 points on 12 attacks off the bench while Alyssa Valdez chipped in 14 points and 15 digs.

Choco Mucho import Odina Aliyeva did not play due to health issues, while Yelo Basa only played in the first two sets and finished with four points before being subbed out due to a shoulder injury.

After a sluggish first set, the Cool Smashers fielded its championship roster with Jema Galanza and Domingo coming off the bench.

“Nung first set talagang malaking adjustment yung ginawa namin kasi actually yesterday lang talaga napractice yung rotation na ganun. Naging problema nung first set pero syempre kilala naman nila yung isa’t isa, makakabawi naman sila sa mga susunod na gagawin,” Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Creamline was leading 24-20 in the fourth canto with a 2-1 set lead, but Flying Titans team captain Bea De Leon came alive with back-to-back points to tie the game at 24-all to the delight of 19,157 fans.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both teams exchanged leads before a crucial error from the Cool Smashers put Choco Mucho ahead, 25-26, but Carlos and Galanza combined for the last three points to put on the finishing touches, 28-26.

Kat Tolentino tallied 24 points while Des Cheng had a near triple-double numbers of 17 points on seven attacks, three blocks and seven aces to go along with 16 receptions and nine digs – all in a losing effort.