Creamline vows to sustain intensity in no-bearing game vs Army

CREAMLINE won't step on the brakes in its last game in the elimination round even if the match will no longer affect its semifinals bid in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

This comes as the Cool Smashers (4-1) face Army-Black Mamba, which is currently clinging on to fading hopes of a semifinals berth, on Saturday.

The Lady Troopers have an identical 3-2 record with PLDT, which will also gun for a spot in the final four against league-leading Cignal (4-1). A win by the Lady Troopers against Creamline will assure them of a playoffs spot, but a loss will dwindle their semifinals hopes.

Meneses on Creamline vs Army

But for the Cool Smashers, the other team's problem should not be any of their business.

"Every game naman kahit sinong kalaban syempre gustong gusto namin manalo. Labas naman kami sa standing ng iba so pipilitin namin manalo sa Saturday," said head coach Sherwin Meneses after Creamline trampled Chery Tiggo on Thursday.

"Basta kami maglalaro kami ng pareho. Mas hihigitan pa namin ang performance namin."

Instead, the team is focused on ending the elimination round on a high note and bringing the winning momentum to the next round.

"Syempre ayaw namin matapos yung round na 'to na talo kami. Gusto namin talaga pataas yung laro namin," said Jema Galanza who earned the Player of the Game honors with 23 points and seven receptions.

The top four teams in the elimination round will advance to the semifinals where they will be joined by Japan's Kobe Shinwa Women's University and Taiwan's Taipei King Whales for another single-round robin.

The two top-ranked teams will then face off in a knockout finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

