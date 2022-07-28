Creamline reaches PVL Invitational semis, leaves Chery Tiggo at bottom

CREAMLINE repeated its mastery over Chery Tiggo, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26, to enter the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Creamline vs Chery Tiggo recap

The Cool Smashers are now tied at the top spot with Cignal with a 4-1 win-loss card, while the Crossovers dipped to 1-5 as they close the conference in last place in the seven-team field.

Creamline duo Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos led the charge with 23 and 20 points each, while team captain Alyssa Valdez followed suit with 16 markers and 13 digs.

Up two sets to one, the Cool Smashers looked to wrap the match early in the fourth frame with a 23-19 cushion, until multiple Creamline errors and Mylene Paat kills kept it to a one-point game, 23-22.

Carlos then hammered a powerful spike from the middle to bring Creamline at set point, 24-22, but a crucial attack error for Valdez and another Paat kill knotted the game at 24.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Cool Smashers arrived at every match point in the extended set but Cza Carandang equalized it twice to keep the Crossovers alive, until Galanza tallied her 23rd point and Jia De Guzman capped it off with an ace, 28-26.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Lagi ko naman minimindset talaga kung anong kaya maibigay sa team - points man, depensa, receive, block or anything basta mapapadali yung team,” Galanza shared.

Mylene Paat closed the conference with 15 points as the lone Crossover in double figures, while May Luna added nine markers off the bench.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.