Creamline overcomes Alyssa injury to complete sweep of Chery Tiggo

CREAMLINE wrapped up the bronze medal in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday, capping a sweep of Chery Tiggo with a 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 victory in Game Two at the PhilSports Arena.

Jema Galanza took charge after Creamline star Alyssa Valdez limped off with a knee injury. Her off the block hit for her 16th point of the match secured the Cool Smashers’ sweep of the best-of-three consolation series.

The Cool Smashers were not able to take home the gold for the first time since 2018, but consoled themselves with their 10th podium finish in the PVL.

Alyssa Valdez who sat out after hurting her knee early in the third frame, still finished with 10 points. Rose Vargas took her place but Creamline were denied a straight-sets win by the Crossovers, 25-23.

Tots Carlos led Creamline’s offense with 19 points on 17 attacks to go along 11 digs, while middle blockers Jeanette Panaga and Ced Doningo had 14 and 12 points apiece.

The Crossovers threatened to extend the match to a decider after opening the fourth frame with a 9-4 start, but the Cool Smashers caught up mid-set at 13-all before pulling away, 24-19.

May Luna and Mylene Paat saved two match points, but Galanza put an end to the Crossovers' comeback with a down the line hit.

"Syempre happy kami at natapos yung campaign namin this year na naka-bronze kami," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

After her numbers dipped in the playoffs, Paat finally came through in her last game of the season with 19 points on 15 attacks and four blocks.

Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic had 13 points, while EJ Laure and Cza Caranding finished with 10 markers apiece.