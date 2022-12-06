Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Creamline star Alyssa Valdez undergoes MRI after injury scare

    by Jillian Velasco
    3 hours ago
    Alyssa Valdez injury
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    CREAMLINE team captain Alyssa Valdez was carried out of the game against Chery Tiggo after hurting her right knee in theirPVL Reinforced Conference consolation series on Tuesday.

    Valdez was trying to save the ball from Alina Bicar’s 1-2 play before falling awkwardly and landing on her right knee with Creamline leading 6-3 in the third set.

    [READ: Creamline completes sweep of Chery Tiggo]

    The former Ateneo star was helped out of the court and attended to by the team's physical therapists on the bench. She sat out the remainder of the game.

    The Cool Smashers, who won Gam One, were a set away from securing the bronze medal when the accident happened.

    Rose Vargas took Valdez's place as the Cool Smashers completed the sweep of Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, to clinch their 10th podium finish in the PVL.

      Valdez was headed to Makati Medical Center to undergo an MRI, according to PVL tournament director Tony Boy Liao,

      Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said there was still no initial diagnosis yet on the extent of Valdez's injury.

      "Hopefully walang serious injury," he said.

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

