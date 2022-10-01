Creamline signs Yeliz Basa for Reinforced Conference

CREAMLINE, looking to complete a grand slam, has signed Turkish opposite spiker Yeliz Basa as its import in PVL’s season-ending Reinforced Conference opening on Oct. 8.

Basa is the first Turkish player to play as a volleyball import in Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

In her first overseas stint, the 6-foot-2 spiker led the NEC Red Rockets to championship in Japan V. League. She then moved to play in South Korea, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Albania, Puerto Rico, Italy and Indonesia.

In 2019, Basa played for Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall in Thailand alongside Thai national team veterans Nootsara Tomkom and Malika Kanthong and claimed the championship in the Thailand League. She returned in the 2020-2021 season and the team ended up in second place.

Basa was also part of the Turkish national team that bagged the gold in the 2014 European League.

The multi-titled 35-year old Basa is now taking her talent to the Philippines for the first time after playing in at least six different countries, joining Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

The Cool Smashers, fresh from their stint in AVC Cup for Women and Asean Grand Prix, are gunning for a grand slam after winning the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference.

